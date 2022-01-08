Media watchdog asks India to release Kashmiri journalist

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists has asked Indian authorities to immediately release a journalist in disputed Kashmir, days after police arrested him for uploading a video clip of a protest against Indian rule. The media watchdog says it’s deeply disturbed by the arrest of Sajad Gul, an independent journalist and media student. It wrote on Twitter it was asking Indian authorities to drop their investigation related to his journalistic work. Indian soldiers picked up Gul from his home on Wednesday and handed him over to the police. He had posted a video of family members and relatives protesting the killing of a rebel commander. His family was told that a formal case was opened against Gul on charges of criminal conspiracy and working against national integration.