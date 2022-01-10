Incoming CEO at Southwest Air faces numerous challenges

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

DALLAS (AP) — In a few weeks, Robert Jordan will become the chief executive of Southwest Airlines, replacing Gary Kelly, the longest-serving CEO among major U.S. carriers. Jordan is a Southwest lifer — he joined the Dallas-based airline in 1988 and has risen through finance and strategy jobs to become executive vice president and chief commercial officer. As the airline’s next CEO, he faces no shortage of challenges. Southwest is trying to recover from the pandemic that led to its first full-year loss in nearly half a century. And it’s trying to rebuild its staff that wasn’t bulked up enough when travel rebounded this year.