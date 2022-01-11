Bulgaria’s leaders self-isolate after speaker COVID-positive

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s health authorities say the country’s top leaders are self-isolating after being in contact with the parliamentary speaker who tested positive for the coronavirus. Officials said Tuesday that Speaker Nikola Minchev felt unwell and later tested positive for COVID-19. Minchev was present at a six-hour meeting of the country’s National Security Council on Monday. It was chaired by President Rumen Radev and attended by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, several key ministers and heads of security and intelligence services. The leaders of the parties represented in parliament were also there.