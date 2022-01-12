Italy marks 10 years since deadly Costa Concordia shipwreck

By TRISHA THOMAS and NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

GIGLIO, Italy (AP) — Italy is marking the 10th anniversary of the Costa Concordia cruise ship disaster with a daylong commemoration that will end with a candlelit vigil marking the moment the ship slammed into a reef and then capsized off Tuscany. A noon Mass in Giglio’s church on Thursday is honoring the 32 people who died Jan. 13, 2012. Survivors and relatives of the dead will be placing a wreath in the water where the hulking liner finally came to rest on its side off Giglio’s coast. The residents of Giglio gave shelter that night to the 4,200 passengers and crew, and then lived with Concordia’s wrecked carcass off their shore for another two years until the ship was righted and hauled away for scrap.