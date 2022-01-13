Honda exec: High auto prices may drop, but not dramatically

By TOM KRISHER

AP Auto Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Honda expects its factories to make more vehicles this year despite a computer chip shortage and supply chain troubles. But because it started 2022 with so few vehicles at dealers, the company expects U.S. sales to fall below last year’s numbers. Honda expects U.S. new vehicle prices to ease a bit from the record of over $46,000 in December as automakers increase production. But Executive Vice President of National Operations Dave Gardner told reporters Wednesday that prices won’t fall to where they were before the pandemic. Edmunds.com says new vehicle prices are up about 20% from late in 2019 before the pandemic took hold.