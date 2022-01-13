Wholesale prices jumped record 9.7% in past 12 months

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices at the wholesale level surged by a record 9.7% in December from a year earlier, the latest sign that inflation is still a problem at all levels of the U.S. economy. The Labor Department reported Thursday that its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, did slow on a monthly basis, rising just 0.2% in December compared to November, when prices had shot up 1%. The 12-month increase in wholesale inflation of 9.7% was slightly higher than the old record of 9.6% set in November. The records on wholesale prices go back to 2010.