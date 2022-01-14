Biden team regroups after court loss on COVID shots-or-test

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is pushing ahead with efforts to prod people to get COVID-19 shots after the Supreme Court put a halt to the administration’s sweeping vaccinate-or-test plan for large employers. At a time when hospitals are being overrun with patients and record numbers of people are getting infected with the more transmissible omicron variant, the administration hopes states and companies will press ahead with their own vaccinate-or-test requirements. And President Joe Biden announced on Friday that the government’s website for requesting free home tests will open next Wednesday, perhaps providing motivation for some people to seek vaccination.