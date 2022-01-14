COVID, China, climate: Online Davos event tackles big themes

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting of world leaders, business executives and other heavyweights to go virtual for the second year in a row. Organizers still hope to catapult the world into thinking about the future of the pandemic, climate change and other issues with a scaled-down online version this week. The virtual gathering, typically held in the Swiss ski town of Davos, will feature speeches by the leaders of countries including China, India, Israel, Japan and Germany. There also will be panel discussions with business, government and philanthropy figures like Dr. Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates and John Kerry.