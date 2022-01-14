Industrial output falls 0.1% unexpectedly amid supply issues

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. industrial production fell 0.1% in December, the first decline since September, with weakness in factory output showing that manufacturers are still struggling with snarled supply chains. The 0.1% decline was unexpected. Many economists had been forecasting a small increase, helped by a further rebound in manufacturing. Instead manufacturing output fell by 0.3% while as output at auto plants was down 1.3%. Automakers have been hurt by supply chain problems, especially shortages of the semiconductors that go into cars. Output at utilities was down 1.5% in December, reflecting unusually warm weather for the month.