Race to cut carbon emissions splits U.S. states on nuclear

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT

Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Many states in the U.S. are coming to the conclusion that solar, wind and other renewable power sources might not be enough to keep the lights on as they seek to dramatically cut their use of fossil fuels. Nuclear power is emerging as an answer to fill the gap as they transition away from coal, oil and natural gas to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. A survey by The Associated Press found that about two-thirds of states are including nuclear power in their future energy plans. While nuclear power comes with its own set of potential problems, even the Biden administration wants it as part of the U.S. energy mix as it seeks to dramatically cut greenhouse gases.