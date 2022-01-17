Turkish leader Erdogan visits Albania to boost ties

By LLAZAR SEMINI

Associated Press

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania and Turkey have pledged to further boost their ties and increase their economic and cultural relations. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Albania on Monday to talk with Prime Minister Edi Rama on strengthening bilateral ties and also inaugurate new apartments funded by Turkey for Albanians left homeless by the 2019 earthquake. Turkey is one of Albania’s largest investors and trading partners. The country contributes to infrastructure investment and development. Turkey and Albania signed seven agreements in various areas including media, law enforcement, culture and emergency management.