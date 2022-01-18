Airlines again warn of potential disruption from 5G rollout

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

The airline industry is raising the stakes in a showdown with AT&T and Verizon over the telecom companies’ plan to launch new 5G wireless service this week, warning that thousands of flights could be grounded or delayed if the rollout takes place near major airports. CEOs of the nation’s largest airlines said Monday that interference from the wireless service on a key instrument on planes is worse than they originally thought.