COVID contact means Michel can’t be at EU parliament session

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Council President Charles Michel has become the second top-level European Union official who has had to pull out of the bloc’s parliament session because he had a high-risk COVID-19 contact. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen already canceled her attedance on Monday. Michel was to brief legislators on the EU summit in December and issues like the pandemic and the standoff in Ukraine. Von der Leyen canceled her in-person appointments at the European Parliament after her driver tested positive for COVID-19.