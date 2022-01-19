Skip to Content
Hungary opposition leader tests positive for COVID-19

By JUSTIN SPIKE
Associated Press

BUDPAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The leader of Hungary’s political opposition has announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 amid a surge in cases fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant. Peter Marki-Zay is an independent conservative who will represent a six-party opposition coalition in the parliamentary election in April. He said on his Facebook page that he had received a positive test after exhibiting mild COVID-19 symptoms following a television appearance on Tuesday. Hungary on Wednesday reported the highest number of daily cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

