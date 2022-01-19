UAE envoy: Yemen’s Houthis used missiles in Abu Dhabi attack

By AYA BATRAWY and MALAK HARB

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A United Arab Emirates ambassador says Yemen’s Houthi rebels used cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and drones in an attack on Abu Dhabi this week that killed three people and set off fires at a fuel depot and an international airport. The remarks by the Emirati ambassador to Washington came at virtual event on Wednesday. They mark an official acknowledgement that missiles — and not just drones — were used in Monday’s attack claimed by the Iran-backed Houthis. The UAE was part of the Saudi-led coalition that launched into war in Yemen in 2015, and still supports local militias on the ground in Yemen fighting the Houthis.