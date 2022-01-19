United posts $646 million loss, omicron casts shadow over 1Q

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines lost $646 million in the last three months of 2021, and the new year doesn’t look too good either. United said Wednesday that the current spike in COVID-19 cases will hurt its results in the March quarter, and its revenue will be 20% to 25% lower than it was at the same time in 2019. United says the omicron variant of COVID-19 is hurting near-term bookings, but the outlook is better for travel in spring and summer. United officials are scheduled to discuss the results with analysts on Thursday.