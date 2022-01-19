US, UK begin talks on lifting Trump’s steel tariffs

By PAUL WISEMAN

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and the United Kingdom have agreed to begin talks on removing former President Donald Trump’s import taxes on British steel and aluminum. In a joint statement Wednesday, the U.S. and U.K. said they would work toward a swift deal that ensures the viability of the steel and aluminum industries in both countries and that strengthens their alliance. In 2018, Trump imposed tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, calling them a threat to U.S. national security. Although President Joe Biden had criticized Trump for alienating allies, he was slow once taking office to undo the metals tariffs.