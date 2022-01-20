Israel inks multi-billion dollar submarine deal with Germany

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has signed a three billion euro ($3.4 billion) deal to buy three cutting edge submarines from Germany, the defense ministry announced. The Dakar-class diesel-electric submarines will be produced by German manufacturer Thyssenkrupp and are expected to be delivered within nine years, the ministry said Thursday. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said the procurement “will upgrade the capabilities of the Israeli Navy, and will contribute to Israel’s security superiority in the region.” Part of the cost of the ships will be covered by the German government, the ministry said.