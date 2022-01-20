Judge: Georgia county can move ahead on land for spaceport

WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — A judge has denied a request to stop a county from buying land for a planned spaceport near the Georgia coast, dealing the latest blow to the project’s opponents. In an order Thursday, Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett denied a request to restrain Camden County from closing on the land deal until a referendum that would let voters weigh in. The judge said the opponents waited until the last minute for their latest legal move, when they had known since 2015 that county commissioners planned to buy the property. The ruling now allows the county to close on the property, barring unforeseen circumstances.