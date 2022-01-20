Thai health ministry proposes easing rules on cannabis use

By CHALIDA EKVITTHAYAVECHNUKUL

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand, which in 2020 became the first Southeast Asian nation to decriminalize the production and use of marijuana for medicinal purposes, is moving to further loosen regulations on the drug. Its Food and Drug Administration is proposing that cannabis — which includes marijuana and hemp plants — be completely dropped from its official listing as a prohibited narcotic or psychotropic substance. The proposal will be presented next week to the Narcotics Control Board. The proposal would facilitate previous measures liberalizing the use of cannabis for medicinal and commercial purposes. Thailand has not legalized recreational marijuana.