GM renovating NY factory so it can make electric motor parts

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — General Motors says it will spend about $154 million to revamp an old factory near Buffalo, New York, so it can make a key part for electric vehicle motors. The automaker says it will add about 230 jobs in Lockport, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Buffalo. The plant will build stator modules, which create a magnetic field to turn motors in new electric trucks and SUVs. The company also will buy and install new equipment. Currently the Lockport plant has about 1,500 workers who make radiators, condensers, heater cores and other parts for internal combustion engines. The new positions would be filled between 2023 and 2026. Renovation will begin immediately. The plant built in 1910 will continue to build combustion engine parts.