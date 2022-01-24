Railroad contract talks head for mediation after impasse

By JOSH FUNK

AP Business Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Contract talks between the biggest freight railroads and unions that represent 105,000 employees are headed to mediation this week. The development comes after the unions declared an impasse following more than two years of negotiations. The unions said Monday that the contract talks had deadlocked because the railroads are still seeking concessions. That, even after workers remained on the job throughout the pandemic and endured significant staff cuts in recent years as the railroads overhauled their operations. Michael Maratto with the National Railway Labor Conference that represents the railroads said it is routine for federal mediators to get involved in the contract talks. He says the railroads welcome the mediators’ help in reaching an agreement.