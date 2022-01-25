FTC fines fashion retailer for suppressing negative reviews

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO

AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is fining online fashion retailer Fashion Nova $4.2 million, saying that for years it blocked negative reviews of its products from being posted to its website. The agency says in a complaint Tuesday that the California-based retailer misrepresented the product reviews on its website as reflecting the views of all purchasers who submitted reviews. But the agency says the company suppressed reviews with ratings lower than four stars out of five. FTC says it’s the agency’s first case involving a company’s efforts to hide negative customer reviews. Fashion Nova called the allegations inaccurate and deceptive.