J&J tops 4Q earnings forecasts but misses on revenue

By TOM MURPHY

AP Health Writer

Johnson & Johnson edged past Wall Street’s fourth quarter earnings expectations, helped by growing pharmaceutical sales, but the health care giant’s revenue fell short. The world’s biggest maker of health care products also debuted a 2022 forecast on Tuesday that came in higher than expectations. J&J expects to post adjusted earnings of $10.40 to $10.60 her share this year. Analysts expect, on average, earnings of $10.35 per share, according to FactSet. In the fourth quarter, New Brunswick, New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson earned $4.74 billion, while sales grew 10% to $24.8 billion.