Kamala Harris art, ‘Daily Show’ lead Anthem Awards finalists

By GLENN GAMBOA

AP Business Writer

An art installation inspired by Vice President Kamala Harris, The New York Times’ “The 1619 Project” and “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” as well as charitable programs from Airbnb, Google, PayPal and the National Football League, are among the finalists for the inaugural Anthem Awards announced Tuesday. The awards – presented by The International Academy of Digital Arts & Science, best known for the internet honors The Webbys – were designed to celebrate the mission-driven work and social impact of individuals, corporations and organizations. Winners will be announced on Feb. 15 and honored at a virtual awards show on Feb. 28 in conjunction with the first Anthem Voices conference to showcase the winners’ work and share philanthropic and social impact ideas.