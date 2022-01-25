Millennial Money: Just how passive is passive income?

By COLIN BERESFORD of NerdWallet

Spend enough time in the personal finance corners of social media and you’re bound to come across someone talking about how much passive income they make — and it’s likely they make it sound pretty easy. Yet, there’s much more to it than what influencers might suggest. What some might call passive income, others might just describe as a side hustle. On top of that, creating a stream of passive income typically isn’t done overnight and will be the result of investing your time and energy. So before you start trying to build a source of passive income, be ready to work for it.