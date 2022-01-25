Rihanna’s foundation donates $15 million to climate justice

Rihanna is backing her belief that climate change is a social-justice issue by pledging $15 million to the movement through her Clara Lionel Foundation. The “We Found Love” singer on Tuesday announced the donation to 18 climate-justice organizations doing work in seven Caribbean nations and the United States. They include the Climate Justice Alliance, the Indigenous Environmental Network, and the Movement for Black Lives. The grants were made in partnership with Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s #StartSmall philanthropic initiative. They are focused on groups with female, LGBT, and Black and Indigenous leaders because their communities are at the greatest risk.