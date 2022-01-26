Biden gets CEO support for economic agenda

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is getting support from several business leaders on his economic agenda that has stalled in the Senate. It’s an effort to restart some momentum for his proposed nearly $2 trillion in spending and tax increases. Biden met at the White House with top executives from General Motors, Ford, Microsoft, Etsy, Salesforce and other companies. Biden asked the executives about the possible benefits from spending more on climate issues, manufacturing and child care. It’s unclear just how fast Congress will move to take up Biden’s plans. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin opposed the measure in December for its possible impact on the national debt and inflation.