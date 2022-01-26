EU launches WTO action against China over Lithuania row

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says it’s launched action against China at world trade’s governing body for discriminatory practices against Lithuania. The bloc says Beijing’s spat with the Baltic country is hitting other EU exports. Lithuania broke with diplomatic custom by agreeing that the Taiwanese office in Vilnius would bear the name Taiwan instead of Chinese Taipei, a term used by other countries to avoid offending Beijing. Tit-for-tat embassy closures ensued. Tensions have mounted, and the EU turned to the World Trade Organization. European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said Thursday “we see no other way forward” than to take the case to the WTO.