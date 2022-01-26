Officials: Boom aims to build supersonic jets in N. Carolina

By GARY D. ROBERTSON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Colorado-based aviation company wants to build a plant for next-generation supersonic passenger jets at a North Carolina airport. Government officials announced the project Wednesday as local and state boards approved hefty financial incentives for Boom Supersonic. Officials say the proposed $500 million operation at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro could generate at least 1,750 jobs by 2030. Boom declined to comment, but Gov. Roy Cooper scheduled an announcement for later Wednesday at the airport. Boom is one of several companies trying to revive supersonic passenger travel. The company says its Overture plane would travel at twice the speed of today’s passenger jets.