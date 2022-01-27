Ruhle replaces Williams on MSNBC; ‘Morning Joe’ expanded

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephanie Ruhle is replacing Brian Williams on the weeknight MSNBC broadcast ‘The 11th Hour,’ and the show ‘Morning Joe’ will expand to four hours. MSNBC made the programming announcement Thursday. Ruhle, who has been at MSNBC since 2016, will continue her role as a senior business analyst for NBC News. Williams, the former ‘NBC Nightly News’ anchor, departed the network in December after developing the 11 p.m. Eastern show. Ruhle will vacate the 9 a.m. Eastern time slot, which will be filled by an extra hour of ‘Morning Joe,’ the talk show hosted by Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist that currently airs between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Eastern.