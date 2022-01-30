French left runs divided, weakened in presidential race

By SYLVIE CORBET

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — The French left runs divided and weakened in the presidential race. At least five main candidates rejected any alliance with each other. An online vote meant to pick a leader Sunday appears doomed to fail. The so-called Popular Primary has been organized by left-wing supporters as an initiative meant to unite their ranks before April’s presidential election. More than 460,000 people registered for the primary and results are expected on Sunday evening. Yet key contenders said they wouldn’t respect the outcome because they don’t recognize the process. At least five main figures from the left and the far-left are running for president. But none of them appears in a position to reach the runoff in the presidential election.