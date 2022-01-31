Clinics in Moscow now offering Sputnik M vaccines to 12-17s

By DASHA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian capital has started offering a domestically developed coronavirus vaccine to children in the 12-17 age group amid the country’s biggest infection surge yet due to the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant. Omicron is less likely to cause severe illness than the previous delta variant. Omicron also more easily infects those who have been vaccinated or had previously been infected by prior versions of the virus. Officials said Monday that Moscow now has 13 clinics offering the Sputnik M vaccine to 12-17s. Sputnik M is a version of the Sputnik V vaccine that contains a smaller dose.