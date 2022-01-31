ExxonMobil: Pipeline, ship or both for exporting Cyprus gas

By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS

Associated Press

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The chief of ExxonMobil’s Cyprus arm says natural gas will remain an important energy source through 2050 and quantities of the hydrocarbon found off the east Mediterranean island nation could reach markets through a pipeline or by liquefying it for transport by ship. The ExxonMobil Cyprus lead country manager said Tuesday that “all energy sources remain important” for the next three decades “across a range” of scenarios set out under the Paris Agreement on climate change as the globe shifts to cleaner fuels toward achieving a zero-emissions goal. He also said Cyprus has seen “very little” exploration activity to date and is regarded as “frontier exploration area” with significant uncertainty about how much gas is contained in geological structures beneath the seabed.