Guidebook aims to help communities tap infrastructure funds

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is issuing a guidebook to help federal, state and local government officials know how to access the nearly $1 trillion made available by the bipartisan infrastructure deal. Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu is supervising the infrastructure spending. Landrieu says the goal of the 461-page book being released Monday is to ensure all communities have the details on how to qualify for funding, no matter their size or politics. Landrieu says he’s spoken with 43 governors and more than 250 mayors as part of the push. The infrastructure package includes 375 distinct programs, of which 125 are new. The guidebook will be available online at build.gov.