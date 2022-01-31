How major US stock indexes fared Monday
The Associated Press
Wall Street closed higher Monday, but still logged its worst monthly loss since the early days of the pandemic. The market closed a tumultuous January wracked by worries that imminent interest-rate hikes will make everything in markets more challenging. The S&P 500 is down 5.9% since setting a record exactly four weeks ago. It lost 5.3% this month, the worst since falling 12.5% in March 2020, when it hit bottom after the pandemic shut down the global economy.