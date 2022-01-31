Tesla fans complain Biden ignores company’s EV leadership

By TOM KRISHER

AP Auto Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Some of Tesla’s loyal band of devotees and CEO Elon Musk say the White House has been unfairly snubbing America’s top-selling electric vehicle brand in its support for EVs as a way to help fight climate change — and they’re making their discontent known. More than 33,000 people have signed a petition on change.org, asking President Joe Biden to acknowledge Tesla’s electric vehicle leadership. The petitioners have accused the president of ignoring Tesla, a non-union company, in favor of the traditional Detroit automakers, which are unionized.