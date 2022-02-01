Exxon returns to Q4 profit as demand continues to improve

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN

AP Business Writer

Exxon Mobil returned to a profit in its fourth quarter as demand for oil continues to improve. The oil and natural gas company earned $8.87 billion, or $2.08 per share, for the three-month period. A year earlier it lost $20.07 billion, or $4.70 per share. Removing certain items, earnings were $2.05 per share. Analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research expected a profit of $1.96 per share. Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales.