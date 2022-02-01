Job openings rose in December amid worker shortages

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers stepped up their search for workers in December despite the looming impact of the omicron wave of coronavirus infections. The Labor Department said Tuesday that the number of posted jobs rose 1.4% to 10.9 million on the last day of December, compared with the previous month. That is far higher than pre-COVID levels, though below the record number of openings posted last summer.