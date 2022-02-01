Portugal limits some reservoir use amid winter drought

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s government is restricting the use of some reservoirs for hydroelectric power and irrigation amid an unusual winter drought. Portugal’s weather agency said that at the end of January all the country was enduring some degree of drought due to relatively low rainfall since November. It said 45% of the land was in “severe” or “extreme” drought. Officials said Tuesday that four dams producing electricity in central Portugal will be almost totally shut down and another one, in the southwest, will halt irrigation. The measure is required to ensure the drinking water supply for at least two years.