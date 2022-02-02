EU wants to allow natural gas, nuclear in green investment

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission wants to include nuclear energy and natural gas in its plans for building a climate-friendly future. The proposal Wednesday from the European Commission divides member countries and has drawn outcry from environmentalists as “greenwashing.” The green labeling system would define what qualifies as an investment in sustainable energy in the 27-nation bloc. Under certain conditions, gas and nuclear energy could be part of the mix, making it easier for private investors to inject money into both. The plan will please nuclear-powered France and gas-dependent Germany, but critics call it a big blow to climate goals.