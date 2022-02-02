EXPLAINER: Blood supplies run short, affecting patient care

After the holidays, it’s normal for the nationwide supply of life-saving blood to dwindle at hospitals and blood banks as donations slow. But this year, with fears about COVID-19 and the omicron variant keeping donors away or making them sick, the shortage is dangerously low. Blood supplies always dwindle during the winter as donations slow, but worker and supply shortages are making it worse this year. Some hospitals are canceling elective surgery, while others report nearly running out of blood. Hospitals and blood collection centers are joining forces to coordinate media messages in an effort to draw more donors out.