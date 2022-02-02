N Ireland orders halt to border checks in new Brexit glitch

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Northern Ireland’s agriculture minister has ordered a halt to post-Brexit border checks at ports. It’s another complication in a saga that has soured relations between the U.K. and the European Union. Edwin Poots said he had received legal advice saying he could order a halt to inspections of agri-food products from the rest of the U.K. that were imposed as part of Brexit divorce terms. It was unclear whether civil servants would implement the order. Poots represents the Democratic Unionist Party, which opposes the post-Brexit arrangements. Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein called the move a stunt. Britain and the EU are at odds over Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. that shares a land border with the EU.