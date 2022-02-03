EU nations debating borders, migration policies

By SYLVIE CORBET and LORNE COOK

The Associated Press

LILLE, France (AP) — European Union interior ministers are debating ways to beef up the 27-nation bloc’s borders including by erecting walls or fences. They were meeting Thursday in northern France and will examine yet again how to kick-start desperately needed reforms to the EU’s malfunctioning asylum system. The EU has been mired in a deep political crisis since well over 1 million people began entering in 2015. Greece was overwhelmed by migrants landing in its islands on rafts and dinghies from Turkey. Other countries were slow or reluctant to help. The old asylum system is based on the notion that the country where migrants first arrive must deal with them. That system collapsed.