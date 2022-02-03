Swing shift: Wall Street’s gyrations no cause for surprise

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have swerved scarily this year, with big swings and sharp drops. It’s particularly jarring for the millions of people who got their first taste of investing in recent years. The average day last month saw a swing twice as big for the S&P 500 as a year earlier, as Wall Street comes to grips with a Federal Reserve no longer doing everything it can to prop up markets. But the recent shakiness shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. This is what stocks do, and it’s the price that investors have paid for their historically strong returns over the long term.