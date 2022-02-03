Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about rising fear of war

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Russia-Ukraine crisis has entered another day that is expected to be packed with diplomatic efforts to prevent the simmering tensions from boiling over into war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is hosting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks in Kyiv on Thursday while Russian President Vladimir Putin meets his Argentinian counterpart Alberto Fernandez in Moscow. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg voiced concerns that Russia continues to build up troop numbers along Ukraine’s borders including in Belarus.