Report: Israel police used spyware on Netanyahu’s son, aides

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli newspaper says police allegedly used spyware on the phones of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son and members of his inner circle. Calcalist has published a series of recent reports alleging that police used sophisticated spyware to target protesters and other Israeli citizens, prompting condemnation and calls for investigations from across the political spectrum. Israeli media have in recent days reported that spyware was used against a key witness in Netanyahu’s corruption trial. Calcalist says it was also used against his son, Avner, two communications advisors and the wife of another defendant in the case.