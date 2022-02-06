Reports of spyware use on key witness roil Netanyahu trial

By TIA GOLDENBERG

Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli media reports say police have used sophisticated spyware against a key witness in the corruption trial of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The revelations have jolted the trial and shine a light on a contentious Israeli-developed surveillance tool. Netanyahu’s lawyers have demanded answers from the state about what was gathered and how. The reports have reenergized Netanyahu’s supporters who have long seen the trial as part of a conspiracy to topple the polarizing former leader. Even Netanyahu’s political opponents are outraged. The allegations come after an Israeli newspaper said that Israeli police tracked targets without proper authorization.