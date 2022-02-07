Iran nuclear talks to resume in Vienna on Tuesday

BERLIN (AP) — Talks to revive Iran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers are to resume on Tuesday after breaking off for a bit over a week for diplomats to return home for consultations. The European Union chairs the talks in Vienna and the bloc announced the resumption on Monday. The United States pulled out of the Vienna accord in 2018 under then President Donald Trump and reimposed heavy sanctions on Iran. Tehran has responded by increasing the purity and amounts of uranium it enriches and stockpiles in breach of the accord.