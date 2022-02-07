Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about rising fear of war

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — Government leaders and top officials line up to walk the diplomatic tightrope that could mean the difference between war and an uneasy peace in Ukraine as Russia’s menace on the border of its neighbor continues unabated. Russian President Vladimir Putin stays in the Kremlin following his diplomatic foray to get support from China over the weekend and hosts the prime meeting of the day when French President Emmanuel Macron will be seeking to de-escalate tensions. U.S. President Joe Biden will later meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House to shore up Western resolve in what they see as Russian aggression.